Ryan Jones selected by Liberal Democrats for Newport West

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have announced Ryan Jones as their candidate for the Newport West Parliamentary by-election on April 4th, following the death of Labour MP Paul Flynn.

Ryan Jones lives in The Gaer, having been brought up in Cwmbran. He runs his own construction business in Newport employing thirty people in the city. As a local employer, Ryan Jones is very keen on supporting young people who aren’t fulfilled within the traditional workforce. He is the second R Jones selected for the by-election, following the selection of Ruth Jones by Labour.

Ryan Jones said after being selected:

It’s an honour to be selected as the Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate for this Newport West by-election. I look forward to opposing our Conservative UK Government, a government that is as incompetent as it is heartless. I look forward to opposing Brexit and fighting to keep our place in Europe. I look forward to standing up for the Liberal values Newport and Wales so desperately need. If these values are your values, I urge you to join me.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds commented:

I’m thrilled Ryan Jones has been chosen as the Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate for Newport West. Ryan Jones is a pahard-workingcal campaigner and I know he will be a committed champion for Newport and a hardworking Member of Parliament. For too long Newport has been let down. Let down by a Labour council that has failed to fight poverty, create jobs and bring prosperity to the city. Let down by a Conservative UK Government that has imposed Universal Credit and slavishly pursued a devastating hard Brexit. Newport deserves better and the Welsh Liberal Democrats demand better.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.