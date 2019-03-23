

In a message on Twitter this evening, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran set out what really happened at the 2013 Liberal Democrat conference in Glasgow, something that had been the cause of rumours and speculation.

Here is what she said:



It’s sensible of Layla to deal with this issue directly (and all the more so if she may be involved in a leadership contest soon with the attention that brings from journalists looking for shock stories).

I think Meral Hussein-Ece and Laura Gordon put it well with their tweets: