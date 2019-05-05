The local government record of Liberal Democrat leaders

Now the wonderful results are all in, and with Vince Cable expected to stand down as Liberal Democrat leader very shortly, we can see how the party’s local government record under each leader has panned out.

Vince Cable will be able to stand down second in the league table, behind Paddy Ashdown:

Cue debate about how much a party leader is responsible for what happens in local government during their leadership…

These figures are the cumulative figures for each May/June round of local elections. They exclude defections and council by-elections though these are not numerous enough to change the overall standings or patterns.