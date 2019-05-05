The local government record of Liberal Democrat leaders
Now the wonderful results are all in, and with Vince Cable expected to stand down as Liberal Democrat leader very shortly, we can see how the party’s local government record under each leader has panned out.
Vince Cable will be able to stand down second in the league table, behind Paddy Ashdown:
- Paddy Ashdown: +1,390
- Vince Cable: +782
- Charles Kennedy: +257
- Tim Farron: +14
- Ming Campbell: -244
- Nick Clegg: -2,068
Cue debate about how much a party leader is responsible for what happens in local government during their leadership…
These figures are the cumulative figures for each May/June round of local elections. They exclude defections and council by-elections though these are not numerous enough to change the overall standings or patterns.
