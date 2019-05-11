How do we repeat our local election triumphs in the Euros?

That’s the title for the talk I’m giving on Monday night for Merton Liberal Democrats, with Lib Dem supporters from other areas very much welcome to attend too:

Time: 7pm-9pm, Monday 13 May

Venue: The Sultan, 78 Norman Road, London, SW19 1BT

More details on the Facebook event here

Merton was the site of one of our best local election results in May 2018 so I’m also very much looking forward to hear what colleagues in Merton have to say on this.

Look forward to meeting many readers on Monday night. I may even have a book with me to sell…