Bollocks to Brexit: Jo Swinson at the Lib Dem manifesto launch

When Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Jo Swinson spoke at the Liberal Democrat European Parliament election manifesto launch, she had a simple message: bollocks to Brexit.

Here’s her speech to an ebullient crowd of Liberal Democrats:

The choice of ‘bollocks’, adopting the slogan pioneered by other Remain campaigners, has both caught the headlines and courted controversy.

My own view?

This Reddit thread is also pretty good on the advantages of the slogan.

With thanks to Jon Ball for the filming.