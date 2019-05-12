Well this is rather weird

The New York Times brings this unexpected news which, assuming the reference is to be taken literally, is rather weird:

In Myanmar, a Former General Repents … Mr. Shwe Mann, once the third-most powerful man in the country’s military dictatorship … has exchanged trench warfare and the bunkered mentality of a xenophobic junta for a personal library full of titles like “101 Ways to Win an Election” and “How Successful People Think.”

If Ed Maxfield and I produce a third edition of 101 Ways To Win An Election, I don’t think I’ll be approaching him for an endorsement.