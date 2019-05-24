Over 1,000 new members for the Lib Dems in just two hours

Following Vince Cable’s announcement of a Lib Dem leadership contest, over 1,000 people have joined the Liberal Democrats:

Those are on top of the post-local elections membership surge the party saw.

