Political

Over 1,000 new members for the Lib Dems in just two hours

Following Vince Cable’s announcement of a Lib Dem leadership contest, over 1,000 people have joined the Liberal Democrats:

Those are on top of the post-local elections membership surge the party saw.

If you’re not yet a member yourself, you have until Friday June 7th to join and vote in the leadership contest.

And, of course, you can get all the best coverage of the leadership race with Liberal  Democrat Newswire. Sign up here – it’s free!

Advertisements

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.