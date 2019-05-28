Will the Lib Dem boom go bust? Never Mind The Bar Charts Episode #9
Welcome to the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, in which Stephen Tall and I picked over the European election results and what comes next for the Lib Dems. Can the party sustain its May run of successes?
Show notes
- Kieran Pedley co-hosts the Polling Matters podcast, which you can find here.
- Examples 1, 2 and 3 of how the media missed the story of the Lib Dem surge.
- Details of Lord Ashcroft’s polling.
- Tim Bale points out that the referendum theory Stephen mentioned doesn’t really hold water.
- Phil Cowley writes and edits great books, and here is his tweet we mentioned.
Find Never Mind The Bar Charts on social media
Like the show? Do follow on Twitter or Facebook. It’s a great way to hear more about the podcast – and to let your friends and colleagues know about it too.
Subscribe, rate and review
If you like Never Mind The Bar Charts, you can find us on Anchor, Breaker, Google Podcasts, iTunes, Overcast, Pocket Casts, PodBean, RadioPublic, Spotify or Stitcher. Hit subscribe to get future episodes delivered straight to you, and please do rate and review the show, if only to make Stephen and myself happy.
There are no comments