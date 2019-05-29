Your chance to learn more about canvassing on Sunday

A busy weekend of Lib Demmery awaits, with Friday evening seeing the first Lib Dem leadership hustings and then on Saturday I’m off to Sutton to take part in what looks like a(n otherwise!) great line-up of events at a one-day mini-conference organised by the local party.

That’s all before heading to Merton on Sunday morning for a canvassing training session. I’ll be running through tips for both new and experienced canvassers alike, helping people get up and running with MiniVAN and then hitting the doorsteps for some practice in the Cannon Hill by-election.

Jenifer Gould is our candidate, and Merton is one of the areas where not only did the Lib Dem vote shoot up in the European elections but also we made big gains in the last local elections there too (2018 in this case).

Liberal Democrats members and supporters from outside Merton are very welcome too. You can find more details in the Facebook event here.

In the meantime, here’s a little video I did for the 2017 general election about canvassing which is still very applicable: