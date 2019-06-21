Talks of pacts and deals in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election

Confirmation that there will be a Parliamentary by-election in Brecon and Radnorshire following the successful recall petition against Chris Davies MP has been quickly followed by candidate speculation.

First we have Anna Soubry of Change UK / The Independent Group for Change writing to the Liberal Democrats, Plaid and the Greens calling for joint support of an independent candidate:



Not so long ago, this could have been a significant political development. These days, rather less so.

Second, we have Plaid – who scored only 3% in the constituency in 2017 but are rather more significant a party – also touting for possible deals:

A source within Plaid Cymru said while the party could field its own candidate for the by-election, it is “open” to pacts, agreements, and even a joint candidate for the upcoming by-election – adding the Lib Dems would be “the likely choice” to work with. Following Mr Davies’s ousting as MP on Friday, Plaid Cymru said in a statement it would “explore options for how we can work together” with other parties to help deliver a fresh EU referendum. [Largs & Millport Weekly News]

Third, there’s news of the Conservatives reaching for the self-destruct button by having Chris Davies be their candidate once again:

That would definitely be good news from the Liberal Democrat in place in the seat, Jane Dodds.