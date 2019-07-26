Political

Only a few days left to help Jane Dodds win in Brecon & Radnorshire

There are only a few days left to seize the opportunity to give the Liberal Democrats and the anti-Breixt cause another huge boost – by electing Jane Dodds in Brecon & Radnorshire.

You don’t have to be able to make it to the seat to help. Details of how you can help on the ground, on the phones or financially are here.

Here are some of the messages you’ll be helping to get out:
Jane-Dodds-anti-Brexit-leaflet-from-Brecon-and-Radnorshire-by-election

Jane-Dodds-canvassing-leaflet-from-Brecon-and-Radnorshire-by-election

