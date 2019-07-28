How Jo Swinson set out her core votes strategy for the Lib Dems

Two of the best pieces of coverage of the Liberal Democrat leadership contest came from opposite ends of the party’s internal political spectrum: the weekly newsletters from Liberal Reform and the candidate questionnaire from Liberator magazine.

The latter has long since had an interest in a core votes type strategy, predating the current form and popularity of the idea that was kicked-off by my pamphlet with David Howarth in 2015. No surprise then that this featured in Liberator‘s coverage of the contest:

Just the right approach.

(If you’re new to the idea of a core votes strategy, there’s an introduction here as well as that 2015 pamphlet available in full for free here.)