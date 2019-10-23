Catherine Bearder, leader of the Lib Dem MEPs, backs Mark Pack for Party President
Catherine Bearder is the leader of our MEPs in the European Parliament. She’s also very kindly backing me in the Party President contest:
To find out more or to sign up as a supporter, take a look at my campaign site markpack.org.uk/president.
