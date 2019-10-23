Catherine Bearder is the leader of our MEPs in the European Parliament. She’s also very kindly backing me in the Party President contest:

To find out more or to sign up as a supporter, take a look at my campaign site markpack.org.uk/president.

If you sign up for my blog posts digest you’ll get a handy one-a-day email with links to all the latest posts. You can also sign up for a range of other lists, including Liberal Democrat Newswire – a monthly newsletter about the party. Just pick the options you’d like on the sign-up form.