Liberal Democrat vote up in this week’s second council by-election
It’s a very unusual week for council by-election because, after Tuesday’s contest, Wednesday brought another contest.
Riverside, Windsor and Maidenhead
Kashmir Singh stood for the Liberal Democrats and scored a good increase in the Lib Dem vote:
Note that as with the previous by-election this week, the Labour vote was down while the Lib Dem vote was up.
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
