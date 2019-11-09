This is not normal: the Dominic Raab edition

By happy coincidence, soon after the publication of a very promising opinion poll result for the Liberal Democrats in Dominic Raab’s constituency I was off there for the latest of the mega-campaign briefing and training sessions being run around the country.

As with the Richmond one, attendance was stunningly good – with a packed room of mostly campaign novices introduced to canvassing for Monica Harding by the end of it.

It’s another great sign of how well the party’s pilot project to mobilise grassroots supporters is going – funnelling such people into local campaign activities in a way that the party has not managed in the past. That’s particularly important as for every one paid-up party member, there are on average another three campaign supporters on the party’s lists. It’s a huge potential pool of volunteer help.

Next stop, Haringey…

With apologies to Matt Chorley for the headline.

