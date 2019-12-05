Labour win this week’s one council by-election
Only one council by-election this week, for a Plaid-held seat on Rhondda Cynon Taf council.
Ynyshir, Rhondda Cynon Taf
No Liberal Democrat candidate, as has been the case all the way back to the ward’s creation in the mid-1990s.
The result? A win for Labour:
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.
