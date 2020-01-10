Recovering from the election: a great interview with Sheila Ritchie

The Lib Dem Podcast, featuring John Potter and Richard Kemp, is back for 2020 and kicked off with a great interview of Liberal Democrat MEP for Scotland, Sheila Ritchie.

As the blurb says:

It’s 2020 and we are back! We have a series of brilliant interviews coming your way with MPs, MEPs, council leaders and others across the party. Our first interview is with the amazing Sheila Ritchie our MEP for Scotland. We talk about recovering from the election, life as an MEP, what lies ahead for Scotland and most importantly if she could only eat one meal what would it be.

You can listen on iTunes or Spotify and for other Liberal Democrat related podcasts, see my round-up.

