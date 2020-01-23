In the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, Professor Tim Bale, one of the leading experts in political party membership, talks about who joins parties, why they join and how those who join the Liberal Democrats differ from those who join other parties.

Plus he gives his top tips on how to persuade people to join a party.

