Lib Dems recruiting for Director of Strategy, Research and Messaging
A crucial new post is being advertised in the Liberal Democrat team:
Director of Strategy, Research and Messaging
You will make sure we have a clear strategy for winning future elections, that is understood and owned by the party as a whole.
You will make sure we understand and speak to people’s hopes and concerns, through building and leading world-class research, insight and feedback loops.
You will make sure our political positioning and messaging is relevant, timely and cuts through.
Details on the party website.
