The more attention people pay to politics, the more likely they are to be left/liberal

The more attention someone pays to politics, the more likely they are to be left-liberal* in their views. Although any causation could run the other way – interest in politics may drive political views, or vice-versa, or both.

That’s the finding from the latest British Election Study data, as crunched by Paula Surridge:

Graph from Paula Surridge on how political views vary with interest in politics

Most likely, this helps explain how politics on Twitter can be rather different from politics as it plays out in the ballot box, something which comes up in much other evidence too ([1], [2] and [3]).

 

* That is, liberal on the liberal-authoritarian scale and also left on the left-right scale. For more on this way of looking at the electorate, see Paula Surridge’s article here.

