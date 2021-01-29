Use of Article 16 wrong and short-sighted: Layla Moran

A party press release brings the news:

Responding to reports that the EU is set to impose restrictions on vaccine exports and invoke Article 16, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson Layla Moran MP said:

The effectiveness of the COVID vaccine depends on countries working together. The use of Article 16 to restrict the supply of vaccines is both wrong and short-sighted. I urge all sides to work together to find a resolution as soon as possible. Liberal Democrats believe that global problems can only be solved by countries working together. Calm heads must prevail now and right the way through to the end of this crisis both at home and abroad.

UPDATE:

The EU has reversed its decision to temporarily override part of the Brexit deal amid an ongoing row over Covid vaccine supplies in the bloc. The move could have seen checks at the border of Ireland and Northern Ireland to prevent shipments entering the UK. But the European Commission later said it would ensure the Northern Ireland Protocol is “unaffected”. However, the EU said it had “no choice” but to press on with introducing export controls on vaccines. [BBC]

