Zoe Franklin selected by Liberal Democrats in Guildford

Following Bobby Dean’s selection in Carshalton and Wallington, our second Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for the next election is now in place:

Former borough councillor and parliamentary candidate Zoe Franklin has been chosen to take on the Tories once again in Guildford – where the current Conservative MP Angela Richardson holds a slender majority of just 3,337 votes – in the 2024 poll…

There are jitters among Conservatives that as Boris Johnson courts new voters in the north’s Red Wall he is at risk of losing the support of the party’s traditional voter base in the affluent south. Their fears were substantiated following the by-election upset in Chesham and Amersham, Buckinghamshire, where the Lib Dems overturned a 16,000 Conservative majority to win the seat for the first time.

Zoe Franklin [said]: “There is no doubt how badly the foreign secretary’s actions have gone down in our area, as well as other Conservative MPs rushing to his defence.

“I am delighted to have been reselected as the parliamentary candidate for Guildford, Cranleigh and our villages. Guildford has been my home for over 20 years and I am determined to be the local champion our local communities need.” [Huffington Post]