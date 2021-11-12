Lib Dem candidate numbers increase in this week’s by-elections

Five Liberal Democrat candidates for this week’s eight principal authority vacancies. Although not a full slate for the party (which would have brought extra benefits), it is two up on the last time these wards were up for election.

Thank you to Susan Hislop for standing – the first Lib Dem in this ward since 2007.

Zanna Ashton was the Liberal Democrat candidate – thank you.

Since this ward was first up for election in 2003, there’s never been a Lib Dem candidate.

Thank you to Jeremy de Rose for being the Lib Dem candidate.

By standing for the Lib Dems, Diana Catton put the party on the ballot paper here for the first time since the ward was first contested in 2007 – thank you.

That second seat held by the Lincolnshire Independents was won on a drawing of lots.

One more result to come (Llandrillo, Denbighshire).

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

