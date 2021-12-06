North Shropshire latest: Guardian backs Lib Dems, Conservatives lose two councillors

The Guardian has endorsed the Liberal Democrats (for the first time in over a decade, I believe) with its call for Labour voters to back the Lib Dems in North Shropshire:

North Shropshire’s Labour voters ought to set aside their tribal loyalty and back the Lib Dem candidate… How is it better for Labour’s backers to let the Conservatives keep their parliamentary majority instead of increasing the number of Liberal Democrats at the Tories’ expense? The Lib Dems came second to the Conservatives in 80 seats in England in 2019. Without a Lib Dem revival, Labour has no serious prospect of being in power.

Meanwhile, troubles for the Conservatives with two councillors defecting to splinter right-wing parties (and no sniggering please at the fact that it’s two different splinter right-wing parties they’ve picked):

Two North Shropshire Tory councillors have defected to other parties days before a by-election for a new MP. Anthony Allen becomes the first elected official of Reclaim, which was set up by actor Laurence Fox last year. Meanwhile, Mark Whittle joins Reform UK, the party created by Nigel Farage after Brexit. [BBC]

All of which is a darn good reason for Liberal Democrats to make it over to help Helen Morgan‘s campaign. And if you want something to listen to while making the journey…

