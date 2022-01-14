Lisa Smart re-selected in Hazel Grove

The Manchester Evening News reports:

The deputy leader of Stockport’s Liberal Democrats group has stepped down to focus on her bid to become an MP.

Councillor Lisa Smart will now concentrate her efforts on fighting the marginal constituency of Hazel Grove at the next general election…

Hazel Grove is currently held by Conservative William Wragg, but a 5pc swing would hand it to the Lib Dems – making it one of the party’s top targets nationally…

She [said]: “Our area is being taken for granted by Boris Johnson’s government and it deserves better.

“We need an MP who is going to stand up for our area in Parliament and fight against the sleaze and corruption of Boris Johnson’s Conservatives.

“I’ve loved working with [group leader and former MP] Mark Hunter as his deputy over the last five years, but with a general election just round the corner I felt it was the perfect time to step back from my deputy role so I can concentrate on getting Hazel Grove the MP it deserves.”