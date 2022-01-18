Independent councillor joins Lib Dems in Derby

The Derby Telegraph reports news of another switch* to the Lib Dems in Derby:

A Derby independent councillor has decided to join the Liberal Democrat group on the city council.

This means that Councillor James Testro, who was originally elected as a Conservative councillor for Derwent ward in 2019, will continue in his present position representing the ward as Lib Dem councillor until he is up for re-election in 2023…

He will join fellow Derwent ward councillor, Stephen Willoughby, who was also elected to the ward as a Conservative, but is now a Liberal Democrat after joining the group two years ago…

Mr Testro said: “People are central to Liberal Democrat thinking. They also really care about communities, the environment, jobs, and so much more that are important to both me and people in Derwent ward.” …

Joining the Lib Dem group, Mr Testro has brought the number of Lib Dem councillors on the city council to nine.