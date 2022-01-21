This week’s main council by-elections – plus 4 Lib Dem town/parish gains

Five seats up for election in four different wards in this week’s principal authority council by-elections. Three Liberal Democrat candidates and two no-shows for the party, though at least that is one down on the last time these seats were up.

Thank you to Manu Fantaisie and Alex Guerrero for being the Liberal Democrat candidates.

Results from two more wards to come…

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections. But this week, these other by-elections did come to notice:

A great quartet of gains for the Liberal Democrats in town and parish council elections this week:

