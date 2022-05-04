Possible Windsor Parliamentary by-election: update

A Parliamentary by-election in Windsor has been a possibility for a while given the stories about the incumbent MP’s financial difficulties and how they might result in them being disqualified from Parliament.

Here’s the latest from the early morning Politico email newsletter:

A Tory MP facing bankruptcy proceedings has been given time to sell his house worth a cool £3 million, to save himself from insolvency. A judge approved a plan for Adam Afriyie, MP for Windsor since 2005, to be given time to sell his house to raise funds in an effort to prevent HMRC from declaring him bankrupt in a dispute over his “past business interests.” The Mail’s Stewart Carr has more.

