Jenny Wilkinson selected for Kenilworth & Southam constituency

West Midlands Liberal Democrats bring the news:

Midlands-born Jenny, a chartered accountant who specialises in tackling fraud and corruption, brings a wealth of experience to the south Warwickshire constituency. She stood as the Liberal Democrat candidate for West Midlands Mayor in 2021 and was previously a Parliamentary Candidate in Sutton Coldfield. Outside of politics, she is a mum to three boys and is actively involved in the community as a charity trustee and school governor.

Commenting on her appointment, Jenny said, “I am delighted to have been selected to represent the Liberal Democrats in Kenilworth & Southam. I am already meeting with and listening to residents across the constituency and will continue to work with individuals, community groups and businesses to build a brighter future for us all.

“We are living through the most challenging times and people across our towns and villages need a strong voice to stand up for them and represent their interests. It took Jeremy Wright more than two weeks to issue a bland, non-committal statement about the ‘party-gate’ fines and the lies of the Prime Minister, urging us all to continue to wait for the Sue Gray report. In the meantime, his Conservative Government is devising inhumane and costly proposals to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda, while spectacularly failing to adequately respond to the cost-of-living crisis and climate emergency.

“With local election results across England showing the Liberal Democrats gaining 192 additional councillors, contrasting with significant losses for the Conservatives, it is clear that voters are ready for a change.”