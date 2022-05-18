Manuela Perteghella selected for Stratford-on-Avon

Manuela Perteghella has been selected by Liberal Democrat members as the new Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for Stratdford-on-Avon, the seat currently held by Nadhim Zahawi, Secretary of State for Education.

She was elected as a councillor on Stratford on Avon Council in 2020, gaining the seat for the party in one of the last English by-elections before the national lockdown.

Previously Manuela Perteghella served as a parish councillor and she is a governor of her local primary school. She has worked as a university lecturer and published research in the field of European literature, as well as curated art projects.

On being selected she said:

I’m delighted and humbled to have been selected as the LibDem PPC for the beautiful Stratford-on-Avon constituency, and I look forward to listening to and working with residents, community groups and businesses across the constituency to build a brighter future for our area. We need to have bold national and local climate and energy policies, and at all times put people’s health and well-being at the centre of local planning and development. As a district councillor, I’m already working hard to improve the lives of residents and make this a better and fairer place to live for all. Stratford-on-Avon has been controlled by Conservative politicians for far too long, and residents feel let down and taken for granted. We need to show voters that there are better politics and policies. Our campaign in Stratford will be a positive one, aiming at restoring faith in politics, and let our voters know that we hear them and we will stand up for them.

The Liberal Democrats moved back into second place in the constituency at the 2019 general election, with 24% of the vote.

Previous candidate Dominic Skinner said,

Although making the decision to step back from active political involvement was extremely difficult, I am delighted that Stratford Liberal Democrats have selected Manuela. Her passion, her integrity, values and commitment to the community are exactly what is needed. I wish her well and she has my full support.

See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

