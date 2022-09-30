Three Lib Dem holds in this week’s council by-elections

At the end of a tumultuous week of opinion polls, we have eight principal authority council by-elections(for nine seats) in which voters went to the actual polls. Six Lib Dem candidates in total for the nine vacancies, which is one up on the last time the seats were up.

Congratulations to the winning Lib Dem candidate, Geraldine Whitmore:

Congratulations to new Lib Dem councillors, Mark Browne and Helen Speed (double vacancy).

No Lib Dem candidate, alas, as in the previous two outings in this ward.

No Lib Dem candidate, repeating the two previous no-shows since the ward was created.

Thank you to Lib Dem candidate Rick Tanner for standing.

Results to come: Facit and Shawforth, Rossendale – no Lib Dem, as has been the case since 2012 in this ward, Helmshore, Rossendale – Lib Dem candidate Steve Nelson, the first in this ward since 2009, and Kintyre and the Islands, Argyll and Bute – Lib Dem candidate Kenny Mackenzie.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available. But this week, this by-election at the town/parish/community council level did catch my eye:

