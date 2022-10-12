We’re off! List of candidates for Lib Dem elections published

The official list of candidates for Lib Dem Federal Party President is now out, and huge thanks to the hundreds of members who nominated me (and to the campaign team for getting all the paperwork sorted!)

I’m really looking forward to the chance to set out the huge improvements we’ve made in how the party is run in the last three years – and my plans to work with members, supporters and staff over the next three years if re-elected.

We’ve seen in Parliamentary by-election wins and council seat gains just how big the potential is for us – as long as we continue to focus on learning the lessons from our 2019 election review, and that’s why this role would be my sole focus in the party.

I’d be 100% concentrating on making sure we have the right organisation to help members all across the country win.

You can sign up to support my campaign at https://bit.ly/backpackforpresident or find out more at https://markpack.org.uk/president

Thanks!

PS The full list of candidates is in one of the stories on https://beta.libdems.org.uk/news/

