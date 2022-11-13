Lib Dems select Chelsea Whyte in Kwasi Kwarteng’s seat

A local Liberal Democrat press release brings the news:

With the next general election expected to take place in around two years’ time, the Liberal Democrats have ensured they are ahead of the game by selecting a new candidate early. Local Liberal Democrat Chelsea Whyte has been selected to stand as the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate in Spelthorne and will face disgraced former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng who is the sitting MP.

Chelsea is currently working as a Consultant at Rud Pedersen Public Affairs UK and has previously worked for a number of Liberal Democrat politicians, including former MEP for the South East of England, Catherine Bearder.

Commenting on her appointment, Chelsea said, “I am honoured to have been selected to stand for the Liberal Democrats at the next General Election, and to be able to stand in my home constituency is even better.

“The current MP has taken Spelthorne residents for granted for too long and it’s time people had a local MP who will listen and stand up for their views. The Liberal Democrats locally have shown we can govern well by leading the council through turbulent times, and I want to build on this successful record with the fantastic team here in Spelthorne.

“At a time when national politics is particularly unpredictable, it is more important than ever for local people to feel they have a credible alternative to the pound-crashing governance of the Conservative party. I am looking forward to getting out and meeting residents over the coming months to fully understand the priorities of local people and encourage anyone who wants to get in touch to do so.”

Chris Bateson, Chair of the Spelthorne Liberal Democrats, added, “We are delighted to have Chelsea as a member of our local team. Living in the Constituency means she has a good grasp of the local issues and, just as importantly, how our residents feel. I also see her selection as an opportunity to start to re-engage the younger people in Spelthorne with local and national politics.”