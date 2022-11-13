Alex Wagner selected for Shrewsbury and Atcham

Shropshire Live reports:

The Liberal Democrats have selected local councillor and NHS campaigner Alex Wagner to stand for Shrewsbury and Atcham at the next general election.

Former Labour Mayor of Shrewsbury Jon Tandy will be supporting Alex’s bid to be the town’s next MP. He said: “Everyone in Shrewsbury knows someone who Alex Wagner has helped. He’s never been afraid to stand up and be counted for residents when it matters, especially on issues like GP and NHS provision. I’ll be backing Alex all the way – he’s a natural winner and he’ll work harder than any of the others will.”

Commenting on his selection as candidate, Alex Wagner said: “Shropshire is a wonderful part of the world. I was born at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in the part of town I now serve, grew up in the countryside on the Welsh border, and my family still live and run a business here. I’m proud of where I live and have a stake in our community.