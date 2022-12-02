Another Lib Dem by-election gain from the Conservatives

After a Lib Dem gain from the Conservatives in an unusual Wednesday by-election, Thursday brought the Chester Parliamentary by-election along with Lib Dem candidates in four out of the five principal authority council by-elections.

And a familiar type of result came with the first by-election to complete its count:

Congratulations to new councillor, David Busby:

Thank you to Nick McGeorge for being the Liberal Democrat candidate.

More results as they come.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available. But this week, these by-elections at the town/parish/community council level did catch my eye:

