Lib Dems call for higher pay for social care staff

Ed Davey has been in the news again talking about the need for better support for those who provide care for others, this time focusing on pay for social care staff:

The Liberal Democrats are calling for a higher minimum wage for social care workers to help tackle staff shortages.

Under the party’s proposals, staff would be paid at least £2 an hour more than the minimum wage – currently £9.50 an hour for over-23s…

The party said the government would need to give councils an extra £1bn a year to cover higher staffing costs…

The Lib Dems said the policy would be funded by increasing the tax on online gambling providers’ profits to 42%. The tax – know an Remote Gaming Duty – is currently 21%. [BBC]