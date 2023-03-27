Political

PODCAST – How to tackle the corrosion of trust in our politics

Find out the answer to that… and speculate on what Tim Harford and Matt Forde would be like as MPs with the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts.

Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

Show notes

Enjoy the show? Spread the word

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.