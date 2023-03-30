Huge contrast between Lib Dem and Conservative election launches

The Liberal Democrat local election campaign launch was very much not a low key affair. The Conservative one, however, was another matter:

The Tory Party did not invite national media to the launch amid warnings they risk losing more than 1,000 council seats when voters head to the polls on 4 May…

The Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper also told The Mirror: “Announcing their election campaign with but a whisper is a pretty telltale sign of how the Conservatives are feeling about May’s local elections.

“Rishi Sunak would be right to keep quiet about the Conservatives electoral prospects this May, with Liberal Democrats parking tractors on their blue wall lawns.

“His Government has taken people for granted, made the cost of living crisis worse and driven local health services into the ground. It’s time for communities to send him and the Conservatives a message they can’t ignore.” [Daily Mirror]