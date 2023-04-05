Big increase in number of Lib Dem local election candidates

I’ve often written about the importance of standing more Liberal Democrat local election candidates, and this time around the whole party has made a big push to improve matters.

That push has paid off:

Thank you and congratulations to everyone who has contributed to this.

More work to do in future, but for the moment let’s celebrate a big increase this time – and now turn that into an increased number of Lib Dem councillors and councils next month too.

