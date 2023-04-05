Political

Big increase in number of Lib Dem local election candidates

I’ve often written about the importance of standing more Liberal Democrat local election candidates, and this time around the whole party has made a big push to improve matters.

That push has paid off:

Thank you and congratulations to everyone who has contributed to this.

More work to do in future, but for the moment let’s celebrate a big increase this time – and now turn that into an increased number of Lib Dem councillors and councils next month too.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

"*" indicates required fields

Email*
Name*
What would you like to receive?*
If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.