The fair deal the Lib Dems are fighting for: new PPB

The latest Lib Dem party political broadcast (PPB) has been appearing on TV today, with an eye on this May’s local elections:

As Ed Davey says in the film:

People are trying, working hard, raising families, caring for others but they’re finding it so hard to make ends meet.

Now more than ever it’s time for a fair deal but this Conservative government is so out of touch they’re letting you down badly sky-high energy bills, rising mortgage payments and rents, soaring food prices.

Instead of helping, the Conservatives have made everything so much worse with their chaos and infighting.

People are facing a cost of living catastrophe but these Conservatives either don’t care or don’t get it.

They’ve raised unfair taxes again and again.

They’ve plunged out NHS into crisis, made cancer patients wait and left loved ones in pain desperate for that urgent ambulance.

And Conservative MPs have voted time and time again to let water companies keep on pumping their filthy sewage straight into our rivers.

All that must change, that’s why more and more people are turning to the Liberal Democrats, they know we work hard for our communities, we hear your concerns and never take you for granted.