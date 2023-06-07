Why do so many obvious policy ideas keep on not happening?
The latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts features Sam Freedman, talking about his recent excellent article on why apparently obvious policy ideas keep on being talked about, but not getting implemented. What’s going on?
Show notes
- The Policy Paradox: The more obvious an idea is the less likely it will happen.
- David Gauke’s proposal for an Office for Spending Evaluation.
- Lynne Featherstone on the Institute for Government’s induction sessions for new ministers.
- The Shelter report on housing mentioned in the show.
- How Keith House and colleagues get houses built in Eastleigh.
- Sam Freedman’s email newsletter.
- Sam Freedman on Twitter.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
