Hello, Mid Bedfordshire. I see your potholes.

Great fun out campaigning in Mid Bedfordshire today, following Nadine Dorries’s resignation. The area I was in had the classic big houses, bigger potholes combination- i.e. affluent, and traditionally Conservative, but also neglected, and so open to new voting patterns. The pothole bonanza reminded me very much of Chesham & Amersham.

Lots of residents where happy to chat on the doorstep and to share their views. I found one small new development where they have omitted to put in any letterboxes. Some may wish to move there for the next few weeks…

Do come and help if you can. It is going to be one of those campaigns you won’t want to miss out on.

And a big thank you to the many people who have dropped plans at short notice to clear their calendars and make it over. An extra thanks too for their friends, family and colleagues who were expecting them to be doing something else in the last few days.

