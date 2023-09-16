Sally Symington selected for new South West Herts constituency

A local press release brings the news:

The Liberal Democrats have selected local councillor and finance expert Sally Symington to fight the re-drawn constituency of South West Hertfordshire at the next General Election.

Sally Symington is a local councillor and previously worked in the finance sector. She is the trustee of a number of local charities, including the Chiltern Conservation Board and has a strong passion for the rural environment.

Sally has lived in Hertfordshire for over 25 years. She has led local campaigns to save the green belt, introduce electric vehicle charging points and end violence against women and girls.

Sally’s selection comes hot on the heels of the Liberal Democrats’ recent success in local elections; topping the poll in Three Rivers and taking control of Dacorum Borough Council from the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats now have overall control of the two local council areas covered by South West Hertfordshire constituency.

Sally says,

I am excited and honoured to be selected to contest the seat of South West Hertfordshire at the next general election. On the doorstep, residents tell me how they’re struggling with the rising cost-of-living and trying to access GPs and dentists, and are frustrated about the impact of out-of-date housing targets on our precious Green Belt and local services. I know that people have lost all faith in this Conservative government and feel that it’s time for a change. I’m known for being a visible community campaigner with a strong reputation for listening to residents and getting things done. Only the Liberal Democrats can beat the Conservative in South West Herts and I want to give our area the strong voice in Westminster that we deserve.

Daisy Cooper, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats and MP for St Albans, and Sarah Nelmes, Leader of Three Rivers District Council, joined Sally and Liberal Democrat campaigners to launch her campaign to win in South West Hertfordshire.

Daisy Cooper said,

Sally would make an excellent MP in Parliament. She has compassion, experience and quiet determination to give local people the voice they deserve. She’s a real champion for our NHS and social care services and I know that, if elected, she will take her fight to protect the local environment, into the heart of Parliament. Sally works unbelievably hard as a local councillor and I know she would do the same as an MP, giving local people an MP of whom they could be proud.

You can follow Sally Symington on Facebook.

Details of the new Parliamentary constituency boundaries, showing how they compare with the previous ones, are available from the House of Commons Library.

See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

