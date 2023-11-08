Lib Dem council celebrates first new council flats for over 30 years

Kingston Nub News reports:

23 October saw the launch of the first building block, Arun House, as part of Kingston Council’s Small Sites Housing project.

Holding 18 homes, the site is one of four small sites which will see 101 new affordable, sustainable council homes built by Kingston Council and development partners Countryside.

Waseem Ahmab, 47, moved into his new home with his wife and three children in August this year. His ground-floor apartment provides a standing frame, a wheelchair and a hoist for his disabled thirteen-year-old son…

Present was Kingston MP Sir Ed Davey, Cllr Emily Davey, the Mayor of Kingston as well as the families of the Arun House residents.

Cllr Davey, Kingston Council’s Portfolio Holder for Housing, spoke of how the site used to be nothing more than “two skips” and where people dumped rubbish. Cllr Davey was visibly delighted to see the council houses completed.

The 18 apartments on the Cambridge Road site will be served by solar panels and there will be charging points for electric car users.