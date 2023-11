We’ve had the first polling since the Supreme Court ruling that the government’s plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful.

The usual caveats about only one poll apply and double those given how polling on the ECHR can be greatly influenced by question wording. Even so, it’s the first indication whether those who love to disparage a supposed new elite really are in tune with public opinion or not.

So here are the results:

Get the essential polling book