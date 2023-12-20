Pink Dog

My five favourite espionage novels

Something completely different to the usual fare this time: I’ve picked my five favourite spy novels for the Spybrary podcast. Take a listen to what I picked, and why those in politics so often like spy stories:

Anthony Price features, of course. As does (ssssh! former spy) Paddy Ashdown and US President Lyndon B Johnson, subject of perhaps the best non-fiction book and one with a brilliant narrator too.

In coincidental related news, I discovered this week that the author of the standard book on the history of the early years of campaigning for proportional representation was a Communist, and possibly a Russian spy. The author is Jennifer Hart and the book is Proportional Representation: Critics of the British Electoral System 1820-1945.

