Conservatives lose control of their last borough council in Surrey

As the BBC reports:

Surrey’s last district and borough council with a Conservative majority has gone to no overall control. Reigate & Banstead Borough Council, one of 11 lower tier councils in Surrey, had a Conservative majority of one after 2023’s local elections. But with Councillor Zelanie Cooper, who represents Lower Kingswood, Tadworth and Walton, stepping away from the Conservatives, the council is left without a majority party… Surrey County Council still has a Conservative majority and all 11 Members of Parliament for Surrey represent the Conservative Party.

“Currently” should perhaps be added before “represent” given the fears in the Conservative Party, and hope outside the Conservative Party, over the fate of seats such as Godalming and Ash, where Jeremy Hunt will be standing.

This does also raise the question about whether the Conservative Party is worry rather too much about people like Lee Anderson and not nearly enough about places like Surrey. At the moment, the government is chasing after support from a shrinking base. That worked in 2019 but how will it look if it fails at the next general election?

Or as I wrote in The Week in Polls:

How curious it is that – at least observed from the outside – so little of the debates in the Conservative Party over how to appeal to voters are over how to appeal to women, to young people or to Londoners. Which is why my hunch is that the next Conservative Party leader to win power from opposition will do so by putting together a rather different voting coalition from the one the party’s current incarnation is trying to assemble to stay in power at the general election coming this year.

