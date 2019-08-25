Great footage from the 1969 Islington North by-election

Some things are rather different about elections in North Islington now compared with 1969, but as this report from the 1969 Islington North by-election shows – not everything. Note in particular the early reference to immigration and housing.

Despite the less than flattering portrayal of levels of support for the Conservative candidate, he secured a 9.2% swing as Labour held the seat by just 1,534. Very different from modern Westminster contests in Islington, of course. The independent candidate, who gets a very favourable cut of the coverage, polled just 245 votes.