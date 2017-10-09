political

Follow the Liberal Democrat peers on Twitter

List of Liberal Democrat peers on Twitter

Here’s a reminder of the Twitter list for all the Liberal Democrat peers who have taken to the social network which has over 15 million active users* in the UK:

https://twitter.com/markpack/lists/libdem-peers

As ever, do let me know if you spot any additions or corrections to what is now a list of 53 Liberal Democrat peers – thank you.

 

* Twitter = 15m active users. Lib Dem general election votes = 2.4m. Worth remembering if you wonder if “real people” use Twitter. Twitter is no longer be growing quickly. It is still widely used.

