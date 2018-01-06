political

#FBPE: what does it mean?

The acronym FBPE, often used as the hashtag #FPBE, now pops up frequently on social media, especially Twitter. It stands for ‘follow back, Pro-European’ and is the label used by a campaign to cultivate a strong pro-European voice online.

The basic idea is simple: use it to highlight your support for the pro-European / anti-Brexit cause and others of like minds can more easily find you and join the pro-European community. It’s like a pro-EU version of the old* ‘follow back Friday’ #FF trend on Twitter – an easy way to highlight who else may be of interest to you.

Mike Galsworthy, the founder of Scientists4EU, explained what it’s about in this video:

The Google Trends data, showing the volume of searches for the phrase online, shows how it has been taking off in wider awareness since late 2017:

As ever, the open nature of Twitter means not all is sweetness and light. If you use #FBPE, watch out for the fake accounts too.

On similar but more Lib Dem lines, there are two Twitter accounts I’d very much recommend you follow.

* Old because it’s now greatly faded from its peak, although some people do still go for follow back Fridays.

